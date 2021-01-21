Par Patrick Weyrauch, Emporia, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Sunflower Care Center, Emporia, Kansas, at the age of 85.
He was born June 21, 1935, in rural Piedmont, Elk County, Kansas on June 21, 1935, the son of George and Thelma Elizabeth (Tice) Weyrauch. He married Melba Melissa Robert at Fredonia, Kansas on January 15, 1955. She survives. Other surviving family members include: daughter, Deann (D’Owen) Weyrauch Polzin, Emporia; sons, Patrick (Judy) LeRoy Weyrauch, Libby, Montana, Douglas (Janna) Ray Weyrauch, Conyers, Georgia, and Dennis (Carmen) Henry Weyrauch, Olathe, Kansas; brother, George Robert Weyrauch, Rosalia, Kansas; sister, Elizabeth Weyrauch Kling, Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren, Benjamin Weyrauch, David Polzin, Lisa Polzin, Emily Evans, Joel Weyrauch, Mark Weyrauch, Megan Laird, Brady Weyrauch, and Tanner Weyrauch; great-grandchildren, Ethan Polzin, Jonathan Plascencia, Gracelynn, Shelby, and Reese Weyrauch, Emery and Hudson Laird, and Landon and Mason Weyrauch. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Weyrauch and Thelma Furrow; stepfather, Lon Furrow; brother, James Weyrauch; and sister, Mary Kline.
He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Emporia. Prior to his retirement 19 years ago he was employed in the maintenance department of Bunge and had worked at Tyson/IBP for 5 years. He cared deeply for his family and enjoyed doing things for the community.
Cremation is planned. Due to ongoing health concerns a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials have been established with the Lamont (Kansas) Wesleyan Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and the First Church of the Nazarene, Emporia. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
