Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:27 a.m.
Communications offense, E. 12th Ave. and Peyton St., 10:42 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 Commercial St., 10:48 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 20 Cherokee Lane, 11:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Lakeview St., 1:26 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Traffic stop, 900 Graham St., 4:34 p.m.
Wednesday
Unknown medical problem, Information redacted
Disorderly conduct, 1000 W. 6th Ave., 2:32 p.m.
Animal welfare check, 1400 Merchant St., 2:40 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Disorderly conduct, 2800 Sonora Dr., 5:23 p.m.
Communications offense, 900 E. 6th Ave., 6:36 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:38 p.m.
Thursday
Traffic stop, 1100 Merchant St., 12:54 a.m.
Harassment, 1000 W. 6th Ave., 8:19 a.m.
Vehicle impound, 500 Mechanic St., 9:12 a.m.
Suspicious person, 300 Graham St., 11:19 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 300 Sylvan St., 12:22 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 1:50 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2600 W. Highway 50, 5:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident, S. Commercial St. and E. Potwin Ave., 5:49 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 Rural St., 6:02 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:32 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, E. 10th Ave. and East St., 2:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1500 Prairie St., 7:16 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Animal at large, 700 Road 300, Americus, 9:58 a.m.
Animal at large, 800 Wanamaka Road, 3:28 p.m.
Investigative case, 100 W. 5th, Allen, 6:05 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 200 and N. Highway 99, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday
Littering, 145 Road 140, Emporia, 4:27 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Road 345, Allen, 4:38 p.m.
Thursday
Lost property, Within city limits, 8:29 a.m.
Animal at large, 700 Anderson St., 12:51 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - Late report, 400 Mechanic St., 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday
Burglary - Late report, 1300 Woodland St., 6:17 a.m.
Fraud, 900 Huntington Road, 3:54 p.m.
Fraud, Reported by phone, 4:29 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 400 Mechanic St., 8:58 p.m.
Thursday
Vehicle theft, 100 Commercial St., 12:26 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 500 Mechanic St., 2:45 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.