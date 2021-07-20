Donald M. Horton, formerly
of Emporia, died
Sunday, July 11, 2021 at
HCA Houston Healthcare-
Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
He was 87.
Funeral service will be
held at 10:00 a.m., Friday,
July 23, 2021 at Jones VanArsdale
Funeral Home in
Lebo, Kansas which has
the arrangements.
