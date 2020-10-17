Richard E. Schaefer, 88, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Olathe Health Hospice House.
Mr. Schaefer will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.
Graveside interment will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Chicago Mound Cemetery, Hartford, Kansas, with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard.
Richard was born October 17, 1931, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Fred R. Schaefer and Mable (Tiles) Schaefer-Hortenstein.
For 70 plus years Richard lived in Emporia, 10 years in Lebo, Kansas, and 3 years in Ottawa.
Richard served in the United States Army from April 29, 1950 to April 28, 1953 during the Korean War attaining the rank of Private-2. He received the Army of Occupation Medal – Germany.
Richard was united in marriage to Darlene Brooks April 15, 1962 in Emporia. They were happily married for 58 years and had four children. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2016.
Richard was a residential and commercial plumber for 30 years. He was later employed with Dolly Madison Bakery in Emporia for 13 years in the sanitation department cleaning equipment, retiring January 1998.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, playing card games and puzzle books. Above all, Richard loved his family and grandchildren and the time they spent together.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Fred Schaefer and mother, Mable Schaefer-Hortenstein; infant brother, Harold Schaefer; and stepsister, Mary Crisp.
Survivors include his four children, Eugene (Jayne) Schaefer of Princeton, Bradley Schaefer of Ottawa, Jolene Williams of Lebo, and Sharlene (David) Anderson also of Lebo; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Morgan) Schaefer of Ottawa, Sara (Colby) Wilkinson of Kansas City, Missouri, Tami Schaefer of Olathe, Kyle Williams of Lebo, Shelby Williams of Olathe, Samantha Proehl of Emporia, and Hannah Proehl of Lebo; two stepsisters, Karen (Jon) Comp of White City, Kansas, and Midge Lantow of Hartford, Kansas; and sister-in-law, Donna Wood of Kansas City.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Health Hospice House c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Richard’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
