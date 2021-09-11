Twenty years ago today, we banded together as our country came under attack. Together we mourned for the thousands of people who died as Flights 11, 175 and 77 became weapons striking the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
We solemnly celebrated the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who stormed the cockpit of their hijacked flight in an attempt to regain control from the four terrorists who had killed their pilots. The plane went down in a field in western Pennsylvania. No one survived.
Together we cried for the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day. Names scrolled across our televisions. They were printed in our newspapers. It was real. It was here.
Flags of red, white and blue were displayed in windows, attached to cars and hung from more than a few homes.
We were at war and terrorism was our enemy.
It was a slow erosion, but the unity fractured. The cracks, perhaps, were always there. Twenty years later we are more divided now than we’ve ever been. Red vs. blue. Democrat vs. Republican. Left vs. Right.
The chasm is so wide, so deep that we politicized a pandemic while more than 650,000 Americans died.
Can we heal? Can we close the divide?
We owe it to ourselves, and the ones we’ve lost, to try.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
