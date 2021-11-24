Anthony (Tony) Parsons of Emporia, KS passed away unexpectedly at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS on November 5th, 2021. Tony was born on September 29th, 1950 in Overland Park, KS. He was 71 years old.
Tony is a graduate of Emporia High school class of 1969. Tony also graduated from Emporia State University and Washburn University.
Tony is survived by daughter, Tracie Bauer; son, Christopher Parsons; son-in-law, Daniel Bauer; daughter-in-law, Laura Parsons; and grand-daughters, Haylee Bauer, Rylee Bauer, Sydney Parsons and Elaina Parsons.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Christian Church in Emporia, KS (202 East 12th Avenue) on December 4th, 2021 at 3:00pm. Family will greet friends immediately following the services.
