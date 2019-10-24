Josephine L. Barrett of Topeka died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation in Topeka. She was 98.
Josephine was born on August 22, 1921 in North Lyon County the daughter of Edwin Luther and Lydia Catherine Earl Hase. She married Frederick Franklin Barrett on January 13, 1940 in Lawrence, Kansas. He died on September 3, 1998 in Sabetha, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Carolyn Dailey of Topeka, and Lynda Schlobohm and husband William J. of Caldwell, Kansas; sister, Evelyn Smith of Burlingame; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Luther D. Hase and Harold Hase; sister, Geneieve Seefeldt.
Josephine was a homemaker for many years before going to cosmetology school. After 1960 she was a beautician in North Lyon County for many years.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
