Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat,” by Matt Siegel, Ecco, 2021, $27.99.
Beware: This is not your normal history textbook. It is so much better! I would have enjoyed history much more if there were books like this around when I was younger. Though, I may not have understood the humor as much as I do now. This is the history I wanted to read about. My studies seemed to be filled with one war after another. I wanted to know the daily life of people and what they put on their tables to eat.
I now fully appreciate the phrase “American as apple pie.” Apple pie was a go-to food for early colonists. So much so that an editorial declared that “This country was founded by men who had pie for breakfast, pie for dinner, pie for supper; in addition, they usually had a slice or so before going to bed at night.”
Cereal was originally started as a purposely bland food to keep one away from the excesses of sugar, sin and gluttony. Toasted Corn Flakes took off with Dr. Kellogg and by 1902 there were more than fifty imitators. Did you know that the dried marshmallows in cereal have a specific name? They are called marbits. You will also learn more about cereal drama and litigation than you may be interested in.
There are chapters on corn, honey and vanilla as well. By the way, even though in today’s language something vanilla is seen as boring, vanilla is the second most expensive flavoring after saffron. Also, did you know that tomatoes were once used to summon werewolves? The tomato’s scientific name means “wolf’s peach” (Solanum lycopersicum) which comes from lykos (Greek for wolf) which is related to the term for werewolf (lycanthrope). The author’s research is well documented with 52 pages of notes and sources.
The author’s writing style is accessible and easy to read, but he can be rather frank with certain subjects that may be too much for gentle readers. He did make possibly mundane subjects fascinating though. I do enjoy a Renaissance Festival, but after reading about how they ate, I think I will stick with my own time period. They threw all sorts of things into an inedible crust and then cooked it. But then, maybe Renaissance dwellers would not like the fast-food cheeseburger that I eat.
