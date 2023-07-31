Thea Leigh Anstey, 75, of Americus, Kansas, fell asleep in death on July 24, 2023. Born on July 20, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, Thea was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Thea will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Gary Anstey; their three children, Brian Anstey and wife Nancy, Nathan Anstey and wife Lana, Anjilee Tolle and husband Sean; as well as her seven grandchildren, Hailey Anstey, Megan Anderson and husband Garrett, Isaak Tolle, Roman Tolle and wife Channing, Gianna Tolle and fiancé, Malte Nissen, Mariah Anstey, and MJ Anstey; her great-grandson, Asher Anderson; and her sister, Theresa Lange. Thea was preceded in death by her father, George Lewis; mother, Dona Lewis; and sister, Cheryl Lewis.
Thea was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 9, 1972. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 631 E Logan Ave, Emporia, KS.
