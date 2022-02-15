An Emporia student who claims Flint Hills Technical College is discriminating against her based on her religious beliefs by requiring her to get vaccinated against COVID-19, will have failing grades turned into incompletes, Judge W. Lee Fowler ruled Tuesday.
The ruling was made as part of a preliminary injunction filed by Linus Baker, a Johnson County attorney who is representing nursing student Molly Ellis. Baker claims that FHTC gave Ellis failing grades in clinical training because she objects to receiving COVID-19 vaccines on religious grounds.
FHTC's director of nursing Kim McNeese said that the college itself does not have a policy that requires vaccinations. However, Newman Regional Health, FHTC's largest clinical partner, does. The hospital was not a party in the lawsuit.
McNeese testified that Ellis was the only student in the nursing program that did not meet vaccination requirements. Those requirements include the influenza vaccine, the Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) Vaccine and a full round of COVID-19 vaccines. Students are required to be vaccinated, she said, in order to comply with clinical training site standards as well as the Kansas State Board of Nursing. She said Ellis had signed an agreement with the tech college stating she would comply with those requirements. Because she had not complied by showing proof of vaccinations, Ellis was subsequently unable to attend her clinical rotation at the hospital.
Baker argued that those requirements were not part of the program when Ellis first enrolled.
Ellis testified Tuesday that she had missed three days of clinicals. She said she did not wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because she believed it was made with fetal cell lines. Fowler pointed out that two of the three available vaccines were not made with fetal cell lines, though the vaccines may have been tested on them.
McNeese said the nursing program does not allow students to make up missed clinicals, and missing three clinicals would constitute getting kicked out of the program. She testified that clinical were a large part of the curriculum and that simulated subsitutions would not fulfill the required hours or experience a student needs to become a licensed nurse.
She emphasized that FHTC was following standards to remain compliant with clinical sites. She said that students were required to reach out to on their own behalfs for potential exemptions.
Ellis testified that she did not reach out to the hospital to see if she could receive a religious exemption. But Baker said that shouldn't matter since those exemptions are allowed under the federal mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that requires healthcare workers who worked in CMS-certified health centers to be vaccinated. Religious exemptions are allowed under that mandate, if someone can prove they have a "sincerely held" religious belief.
Fowler said the Supreme Court has upheld the mandate. He said he did believe it was necessary for a nurse to undergo clinical hours in a clinical setting. But, he said he couldn't make any rulings beyond requiring FHTC to change Ellis's grades to incompletes and requiring a settlement hearing within 60 days. He could not rule on any injunctions for NRH or other entities, because they were not party to the lawsuit.
While NRH does follow exemptions for employees, an email communication presented in court showed that the hospital did not consider students to be employees. Therefore, they were not covered under the exemption rule.
Fowler said that any agreements that were signed prior to the CMS mandate were "messed up" by COVID-19.
"It messed everybody's lives up in this courtroom," he said. "You're all wearing masks right now because of COVID-19."
Fowler said he wanted to see Ellis and FHTC come to some kind of an agreement on accommodations so she could finish her degree. Ellis said she was set to graduate in three months prior to being told she could not participate in clinicals.
A settlement hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.