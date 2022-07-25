Emporia Police announced two arrests Monday morning in a shooting on Eastgate Plaza Drive.
A statement said Shedrick Williams, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Keno Hopkins, 21, is behind bars for aggravated robbery. It is not clear when they were arrested.
A person was shot around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the area of the Eastgate Plaza Apartments. Police have yet to release the victim's name. That person was taken to Newman Regional Health with what were described as minor injuries.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Capt. Ray Mattas said.
People with information about the shooting can call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Online tips can be left through the P3Tips smartphone app.
