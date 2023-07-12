The Emporia Gazette
A damaged traffic light at Sixth Ave. and Constitution St. could take up to six months to repair.
According to the City of Emporia, the Sixth Ave. and Constitution St. traffic light cabinet was struck by a bolt of lightning, resulting in significant damage.
Currently, the light is blinking yellow and could continue to do so for around three to six months due to supply chain issues.
The City of Emporia encourages those with questions to contact the public works department at 620-340-6339.
Wow, and we accept this as normal . What happens if this occurred at a crucial intersection ? Would the city place a traffic cop 24 7 ,,, to guide traffic? This is a classic definition of management by crisis. God help the city if something happens with our sewer plant !
