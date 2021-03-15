Robert Ted Keisler of Emporia died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was 67.
Teddy was born on October 8, 1953 in Union, South Carolina, the son of Fred Magnolia and Betty Jean Prince Keisler. He married Elizabeth Anne Hall on May 30, 1986 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Elizabeth Anne Keisler of the home; sons, Robert Keisler of Emporia, Christian Keisler of Spring Hill, Kansas, Brian Keisler of Shawnee, Kansas, and Jakob Keisler of Emporia; daughters, Jennifer Marlow and Cayce Marlow both of Union, South Carolina; grandchildren, Rylee Hall, Kyla Keisler, Sonny Keisler, Reece Keisler, Murphy Keisler, Austin Marlow, Nathan Marlow, and Khloe Marlow; brother, Billy Keisler of Union, Chris Keisler of Union, South Carolina; and sister, Patty Gault of Union, South Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Freddy Keisler; and brother-in-law, Joe Gault.
Teddy’s work at Wolf Creek originally brought him to Emporia in the early 80’s. He then began his career as head custodian for USD 253 in 1990, retiring in 2015. When Teddy wasn’t working, he enjoyed supporting Emporia High School athletics, watching NASCAR, and treasured the time he got to spend with his family.
Ted will lie in state at Roberts-Blue-Barnett after 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, although the family will not be present. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, with interment following. Celebration of life will be held following service; all are welcome from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Bowyer Building. In honor of Teddy’s passion for youth baseball, a memorial fund has been established with the Emporia Reds Baseball Program. Memorial contributions to Emporia Red baseball program may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
