The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two inmates of the Lyon County Detention Center had tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came after Sheriff Jeff Cope released information June 25 stating that a detention officer had tested positive for the disease and was quaranting at home.
Cope released a statement which can be read here below in its entirety:
“Under the direction of Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health all inmates and staff of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office were tested for COVID-19 following a positive test of an employee June 24. The employee continues to recover at home.
We are currently waiting on eight employee test results to be returned. All Employees have tested negative.
We have two inmates who tested positive. Both inmates have not shown symptoms during their confinement. Through disease investigation it was discovered both inmates were in close contact with active COVID-19 patients weeks prior to their incarceration. With both inmates being asymptomatic and priorly exposed, Public Health believes they are positive from community spread and have not been exposed within the detention center.
One of the inmates was released before the test results came back. Public Health will continue care with the released inmate. The other inmate continues to be confined and in isolation for 14 days from the test date as required by KDHE guidelines.
All staff and inmates will be tested again on July 7 following KDHE guidance.
We continue to be transparent, while respecting the rights of our staff and inmates. We will update again as we receive results from the second round of testing.
Jeffrey A. Cope
Sheriff”
