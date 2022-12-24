Being over 50, it seems the culture has changed so quickly and it is hard to make sense of the contrasts in values compared to only a few years ago. As a legislator, we passed legislation that defined the crime of killing a mother and the baby in the womb as a double homicide. Now the heroes of wokeness celebrate their “freedom” by demanding killing their own child in the womb and have the taxpayers pay for it. Let’s ignore revisionist history for a short time and look at the influence communism has had on our nation. In the 1940’s Congress had an “Un-American Committee that investigated communism and its influence on us. There were hearings held on the actions of the “Hollywood 10” who influenced our media. Most were so defiant they refused to answer questions, but one fled the country fearing punishment. Whitaker Chambers came forward as a spy from Russia as did Bella Dodd to speak about the tactics used by infiltrators overthrowing a country. Chambers implicated a Russian spy very close to President Franklin Roosevelt. Alger Hiss served little time although later evidence appeared that proved how treasonous he was. Bella Dodd is quoted as saying in 1954 “The Communist Party operates by infiltrating and subverting social institutions like the churches, schools, media and government. Yuri Brezmenov a KGB agent that defected was very articulate speaking to the media in the 80’s about the tactics used to destroy a country. It is as simple as 1. Demoralize, 2. Destabilize, 3. Create a crisis, and 4. Bring the new normal. Now let’s look at some of the 45 goals of the Communist Party entered into the Congressional Record in 1963. # 11. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. #15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. #17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teacher’s associations. Put the party line in the textbooks. #19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. #20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions. #21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. #22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. Eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.” #24. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. #26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.” #27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity not needing a “religious crutch.” #28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” #30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats. #32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture — education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics. #36. Infiltrate and gain control of unions. #37. Infiltrate and control big business. #38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders. #40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. # 41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. #42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up. A famous quote attributed to Nikita Khrushchev in the 60’s is “We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within” Well, how are they doing? Are you feeling “woke” yet?
(2) comments
Woke is a term "originally coined by progressive Black Americans and was used in racial justice movements" Being "woke" means that someone is informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality, but once the word became popular with the black lives matter movement, Republicans have began using the word as an insult, describing the people who apply the word to themselves as "communists" wanting to turn schools into "transmission belts for socialism and Communist propaganda," among other random ridiculous things on Peggys list...
She writes that 'wokes' want to "Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce." LOL, I bet she voted for a guy who's been divorced 3 times, bribed a porn star to keep quiet about an affair, paid up to 8 women he impregnated to have abortions, and has 25 sex abuse accusations against him... She probably also badmouths a guy who is a devout Catholic, actually attends church, and has been married to the same woman for 45+ years. I think Peggy has been drinking the kool-aid and Kansans should be happy she is no longer representing them.
I thought devout catholics do not condone abortion.
