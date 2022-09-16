A cooking fire caused evacuations at an Emporia apartment building Thursday evening.
A statement by Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said the trouble developed around 5:40 p.m. at 1101 Congress.
A crew contained the fire to the kitchen area of apartment 6. It was not clear Friday morning if the apartment is still livable.
Earlier in the afternoon, people were evacuated from Flint Hills Lanes, 1519 West Sixth Avenue, due to a fire at the back of the bowling center.
Fuller reported welding on a machine caused embers to fall and spark the fire shortly after 4 p.m. A crew put out the fire quickly, finishing in less than an hour.
Fuller confirmed Friday morning that no one was hurt in either fire. He declined to give a damage estimate at either location.
