Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 9:09 a.m.

Traffic stop, 600 Prairie St., 9:10 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. Sixth Ave. and Rural St., 9:34 a.m.

Investigative case, 300 Melody Ln., 2:11 p.m.

Unattended death, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted, 7:01 p.m.

Protective custody, information redacted

Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 8:57 p.m.

Communications offense, W. Sixth Ave. and Lincoln St., 9:48 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Injury accident, 1100 KTA, Emporia, 10:49 a.m.

Agency assist, 300 S. Main, Allen, 12:14 p.m.

Agency assist, 500 Market St., 9:06 p.m.

Structure fire, 3200 Main St., Miller, 10:46 p.m.

Tuesday

Littering, Road 170 and Road P, 7:18 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Theft, 1600 W. Sixth Ave, 1:36 p.m.

Theft, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 1:47 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Vehicle theft, 1200 Road 110, 11:02 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

