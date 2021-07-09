The David Traylor Zoo revealed its fresh look during the grand openings of its brand new entrance, flyway and laughing kookaburra exhibit Thursday morning.
The additions were funded by the $4.8 million raised through the zoo’s Oasis Campaign, which began in 2017. Work on the features began last summer.
“Today is just a phenomenal day,” said zoo director Lisa Keith. “It’s been a day that we’ve been waiting on for a very long time. It’s been four years of fundraising and, finally, this is the day. It’s all paying off.”
The Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust Grand Entrance combines limestone with zoo-inspired metal art and replaces the erstwhile chain-link gate, leaving no doubt in first-time visitors’ minds about where they need to go.
“One of the big questions we always received was, ‘How do you get into the zoo?’” Keith said. “I think that now it’s not a question. It’s pretty obvious.”
Keith also said that the new zoo entrance brings the aesthetic of the exterior into harmony with the aesthetic of the interior.
“The inside of the zoo has always been extremely beautiful. The botanicals here are absolutely to die for and as many people come to the zoo to see the plants as they do the animals, and so to match what’s inside the zoo on the outside of the zoo is kind of an important thing for myself and the team,” she said. “That’s what I think we’ve accomplished.”
After cutting the ribbon on the entrance, zoo staff did the same thing for the North American Flyway inside of the park. The flyway was sponsored by Capitol Federal Savings Bank and was installed as a sort of tribute to David Traylor.
“One of the things that David Traylor instilled into the zoo was the importance of the waterfowl that fly through this area and it was something that was near to his heart,” Keith said. “And so, in a tribute to him, we’ve decided to leave that area that way and we’ve added several waterfowl that we’ve collected from other zoos around the United States to add to that exhibit.”
The third and final new feature to be celebrated was the laughing kookaburra exhibit, a species of bird that is native to Australia.
“This is a special exhibit, mainly because these guys really have never been on exhibit,” Keith said. “We’ve had them for a long time. Their vocalization is actually phenomenal.”
ESB Financial sponsored the kookaburra exhibit as a part of its 120th anniversary. For its 100th anniversary, it sponsored the bald eagle exhibit and for its 110th anniversary, it sponsored the tamarin exhibit.
Keith said that much of what the David Traylor Zoo has done would have been impossible without the support of ESB Financial.
“They have been a great support of the zoo,” she said. “I’ve been here almost 30 years, and I think almost all of those 30 years they’ve been a part of doing something here at the zoo, whether it’s been at our open house or helping with our exhibits. They’ve always been involved.”
While holding three grand openings in the span of an hour isn’t too shabby, Keith said the new additions celebrated on Thursday weren’t the extent of exciting new changes at the zoo. In fact, the $4.8 million raised through the Oasis Campaign will cover a few other things as well.
“We’re also going to be looking forward to a new renovation and expansion of our zoo education center this coming year,” Keith said. “We’re also going to be adding North American river otters and we’re going to be redoing our king vulture exhibit, adding wallaby and cereopsis. So it’s just an exciting time for the zoo.”
