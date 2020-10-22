Carl E. Vaughn of Emporia died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home. He was 76.
Carl was born on June 13, 1944 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Rex and Mary Alice Radig Vaughn. He married Judy Payton on August 17, 1963 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Judy Vaughn of the home; sons, Steve (Joni) Vaughn, and Larry Vaughn both of Emporia; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Coburn of Emporia; grandchildren, Randall Coburn, Nichole Vaughn, Adam Coburn, Derek Vaughn, Kelsey (Zavry) Goulden, Tegan Webb, Bella Waggoner, and Kennedy Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Chloe Vaughn and Colton Coburn; sisters, Mary Jane Coffee, and Shirley (Dick) Poff both of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and great-granddaughter Kallie Goulden.
Carl was a route salesman for the DeBauge Brothers for 23 years before going to the Horizon Plaza where he was the maintenance man. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia with burial following at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Sacred Heart School or the Junebug Cancer Foundation can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at
