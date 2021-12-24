No injuries were reported after a late night structure fire on Elm Street.
At 12:37 a.m. Friday, the Emporia Fire Department was called out to 509 Elm St. for reports of a structure fire. According to Captain Willie Ward, fire crews "found light to moderate smoke coming out of the front door."
The fire had originated in the kitchen and was already extinguished by the time fire personnel arrived.
"Smoke and Carbon Monoxide was ventilated out of the structure," Ward said in a written release. "One person was home at the time of the fire along with three animals. No injuries were reported."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
