Days removed from a 5-3 loss to Washburn Rural, Victor Ibarra’s Spartans bounced back Thursday night, earning a road win in overtime over a talented Seaman squad.
Leading scorer Hector Hernandez was instrumental for EHS once again, contributing a goal and a pair of assists, but it was a set of up and coming Spartans who made the difference in the win. Underclassman Edwin Maciel played a massive role in the victory alongside EHS’ Kevin Rios, Kaden Nguyen and Adian Allemang. With the 3-2 win, the Spartans are now 5-5-1 on the season.
“It’s always nice to win, but I thought it was the fact that we played a whistle-to-whistle game that was encouraging,” Ibarra said. “That’s what we’ve been working toward.”
The Spartans have developed a habit of conceding early goals in recent matches, but on Thursday opened the proceedings on the front foot, maintaining a defensive structure and creating attacking chances on the other end. Despite the strong start, it was Seaman that struck first, opening the scoring on a tap-in off a silky cross from the right-flank.
But EHS responded and did so with force. In the minutes after the goal, the Spartans peppered the Vikings with shots and opportunities in the opposing box. EHS finally broke through when Rios, a junior, linked up with a familiar partner in Hernandez and the senior buried the opportunity to equalize for his 14th goal of the season.
The chances kept coming for EHS in the waning minutes of the first half, and the pressure on Seaman yielded the Spartans another opportunity. When Vikings goalie Andrew Kirmer slipped in an attempt to clear a dangerous ball, the errant pass fell directly to Allemang. The junior attacker fired from the top of the box and netted EHS’ second goal of the night to send the Spartans to the locker room ahead 2-1.
“We looked much better offensively,” Ibarra said. “I thought the intensity was really good and they were able to knock it around against a team that’s had good results. It was really exciting to see.”
On Thursday, the Spartans were without defender Rudy Bedolla, and in turn were missing the defensive mettle the sophomore often provides in the middle of the field. Taking on Bedolla’s role after halftime, as a central midfielder rather than as a center back, was Maciel. The physical freshman delivered the Spartans just what they were missing, dominating in the middle field. His presence also opened things up for Rios and EHs other midfielders, who in turn had the freedom to push upfield.
“Edwin came in in the second half and lifted our midfield exceptionally well with his physicality which is rare for a freshman,” Ibarra said. “He came out off the bench and played well.”
Despite Maciel’s dominance, the Spartans couldn’t maintain their lead. Just minutes after half time, the Vikings operated quickly on a free kick and caught EHs off guard as Spartans goalkeeper Alex Lemus was setting up EHS’ defense. The quick kick left Ibarra frustrated and knotted the game at 2-2.
Seaman dominated possession as the team’s fought for a winner in the second half. While the Vikings held onto the ball, it was EHS that got the bulk of the chances. Several times, Herenandez broke through and got one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but was unable to pull the Spartans ahead.
It was more of the same in overtime until the final minute when Hernandez and Nguyen tore through the Seaman defense with some crafty passing before Hernandez lofted a pass to the junior midfielder and Nguyen put it away for the 3-2 win.
“We were better in OT,” Ibarra said. “We showed more composure. If it wasn’t for Edwin in the second half, we wouldn’t have won. He gave us a good, physical lift. He was able to win balls in the air. It was really impressive.”
Up next for the Spartans is a visit from Berean Academy on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.