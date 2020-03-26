The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close Interstate 35 in both directions between the junctions of K-68 and Eisenhower Road near Ottawa on Friday night into Saturday, March 27-28, for demolition of the existing Montana Road bridge over I-35.
The closure will start around 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday, weather permitting. Any possible complications could delay the opening of the interstate until early Sunday, March 29.
I-35 traffic will follow the signed detour on K-68 and Eisenhower Road at Ottawa. Access to the south junction of I-35/U.S. 59 will be maintained.
