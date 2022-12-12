Marvin E. Powers Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marvin E. Powers of Emporia died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center. He was 67.Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marvin E. 