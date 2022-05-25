John Vernon “Vern” Humphrey, 82, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Vern was born in Clarinda, Iowa on July 17, 1939, the son of William and Mary (Downing) Humphrey. He married Marilyn Elizabeth Wecker in Emporia, Kansas on September 19, 1981. She survives of the home. Also surviving are sons, Jeff Humphrey, Curt Wecker; daughters, Susan Humphrey, and Julie Mendoza; grandchildren, Fawn Wooten, Myles Arndt, Natalie Cahoone, Delano Mendoza, Amanda Chappell, Adam Schondelmaier, Jennifer Ogden, Katie Laver, and Kelsey Jensen; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one daughter, Lori (Wecker) Schondelmaier.
He was involved in law enforcement for 25 years (military police, Kansas State Trooper and KBI) and had retired 18 years ago. After retiring from law enforcement, he taught criminal justice at Emporia State University for 12 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion.
It was his wish that his body be donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Private family services will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established with the Good Samaritan Fund of the Emporia Presbyterian Manor with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
