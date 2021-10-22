Chase County Leader-News
The USD 284 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Chase County Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
The board will discuss the test to stay and learn/play guidelines.
Also on the agenda is discussion related to the hiring of a school nurse or school nurse assistant.
