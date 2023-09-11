An Emporia man is in jail after he reportedly struck another vehicle several times near the Emporia toll plaza Sunday night.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Phillip Lieurance is accused of intentionally striking another vehicle several times with his SUV just after 11:10 p.m.
The vehicles then crashed and were disabled about five miles northeast of the Emporia toll gate.
Five individuals from the same family were transported to Newman Regional Health for observation while Lieurance was also transported by a Lyon County deputy to the hospital before being booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.
(1) comment
I'm glad they didn't drape Resident Trump in a sheet for his photo shoot. I don't understand this practice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.