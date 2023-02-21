The Emporia Police Department is seeking information about two women who were seen at Emporia's Walmart Tuesday.
There is no information regarding what the women are wanted for at this time.
Those who recognize the women, or know who the light-colored car belongs to, are asked to call Lyon County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip. You have the option of calling the professionally staffed hotline at 620-342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application, or the P3 web site at www.p3tips.com to submit your tip.
If your anonymous tip leads to the successful apprehension of this or any other wanted individual, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
