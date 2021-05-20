The Emporia High baseball team fell 11-0 to Bishop Carroll in the first round of the regional tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans were held to two hits, both of which came off the bat of Bobby Trujillo. They were unable to earn their way on base by the walk, the hit-by-pitch or a fielding error.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles -- which came into the game with a 19-1 record -- scored their 11 runs on nine hits and three Emporia errors while scoring multiple runs in three of their four offensive half-innings.
Cam Geitz started on the mound for Emporia, giving up eight runs -- seven earned -- on six hits with three walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Hunter Redeker threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
Ethan Garate pitched the fourth inning, where he gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
The loss brought the Spartans’ season to an end with a 6-13 record. It also marked the final game in the careers of seniors Kadyn Williams, Camden Kirmer, Tanner McGuire, Chance Gilpin and Ethan Garate.
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; X; X; -- 0; 2; 3
Bishop Carroll -- 5; 3; 0; 3; X; X; X; -- 11; 9; 0
