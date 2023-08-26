In this era of winning at all costs, we’ve become accustomed to last minute deals in every facet of sports, the NBA, MLB, NFL, MLS. You name the sport and there are always last minute deals teams work out to help put their team over the top.
A baseball team will trade a bunch of prospects for another ace pitcher, a closer, or a “bat” to make it to the World Series. A football team will trade up in the draft to get a hotter prospect, or make a trade for the playoffs in the hopes of winning the SuperBowl. NBA teams have been known to trade three-five players in exchange for two or three other players right before trading deadlines to win an NBA Championship.
Nothing illegal about this. Nothing nefarious. Everything is out in the open. But there are always last minute deals made in the hopes of winning the title, bringing home the trophy, going to DisneyLand.
Politics in Kansas is a place of last minute deals. Racing against the session clock to get a budget passed. Finding some last minute change that will sway enough legislators to vote in favor of a legislation and/or override a Governor’s veto. Most of these last minute deals are along party lines.
News flash, politics isn’t a game. There are no trophies to bring home, no titles to win. There are only the lives of constituents that will be affected by the budgets and laws they pass. Sadly, sometimes, legislators don’t consider the effects of their actions. They haven’t even bothered taking a close look at those last minute deals they just passed because they are ready to go home.
In this last session, justice took a hit. The legislature passed 4 pieces of legislation, along party lines, not understanding how those bills affected LGBTQ persons. For reference, HB 2138, SB 228, SB 26, SB 180 were all bills the LGBTQ community took exception to. Some of us may not understand the LGBTQ community. That doesn’t matter. What matters is that they are persons. And in this nation, we profess that all people are created equal, and all people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The legislature, along party lines, passed HB 2350 this year. Couching it in language that made the bill sound like they were wanting to stop human trafficking, all they did was duplicate a Federal law. And in the process, their bill left a lot of people wondering whether or not this was just another vehicle to open the door for racial profiling in Kansas. Racial profiling is not just.
In the late hours of this last session, as time was running out, the legislature, along party lines, threw together a bill to fund education, without funding special education, again. Funding special education is the law. Along party lines, they threw together a flat tax bill that would only truly benefit the wealthy. They wanted to push through legislation that would allow an increase on tax deductible school vouchers, taking away money from public education. These last minute deals were not good for Kansas citizens.
Here’s a final kick in the gut to all Kansans, almost 60%, who in Aug. 2022 voted to protect a woman’s right to reproductive health care in the state of Kansas. Though this wasn’t a last minute deal, the supermajority, though aware of the will of the people from that Aug. 2022 primary, still intruded upon a woman’s right to reproductive healthcare with HB 2439, “the woman’s right-to-know act.” Are they hard of hearing, or do they just not care about the will of the people?
Sadly, politics in Kansas is a place where last minute deals don’t represent the will of or the best interests of the people in Kansas. In fact, oftentimes these last minute deals create situations where people’s lives are put at risk, liberty is trampled on and justice is denied. That’s not a win for anyone. And Disneyland, well, it’s out of the question.
Maybe most of these legislatures voted to prevent the killing of innocent babies, who don’t get to have a chance to live their lives like you would like everybody to live. You show no compassion for those innocent babies. You’re perfectly OK for them to be killed. 😢
Ricky, again, it goes smile, sperm, ovum, zygote, fetus, and THEN, perhaps, a baby. The process is complex, but the stages are simple, and beyond your control. OK?
