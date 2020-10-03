With a resounding road victory over Ottawa Thursday night, the Spartans made it eight wins in eight matches as they head into a challenging final stretch to the season. A sluggish second set nearly cost EHS, but the Spartans bounced back with junior Grace Xu and senior Emily Christensen leading the way and came away with a 3-1 (25-21, 14-25, 27-25, 25-23) win. The Spartans now carry a record of 17-6 into a week off before a series of crucial, late-season matches.
“The girls just put their minds to it and got it done,” EHS head coach Ashley Nehls said. “It was nice to see them come together and take care of business.”
The Spartans arrived in Ottawa playing some of its best volleyball of the season. After sweeping the Burlington Invitational on Sept. 26, big wins over Topeka-West and Highland Park had EHS riding high and it appeared the Spartans were headed to another easy victory Thursday night in the first set.
As it has often in recent weeks, EHS struck early, relying on its service game to pull ahead. With the Spartans able to run their system, Xu, a center, asserted herself in her usual role as a distributor and provided help to outside hitters, such as Christenson, who registered 15 kills on the night. When Ottawa pulled close, Xu stepped up once again, leading EHS on a serving run to close out the set.
“Grace Xu was great,” Nehls said. “She set the ball well. She served very well. She was big for us.”
The second set didn’t run quite as smoothly. Having stormed through opponents in recent matches, the Spartans fell flat after their first set dominance. As EHS’ service game faded, the Cyclones took control of the match and began to run its highly-efficient system. The Spartans struggled to muster any sort of response, and suffered a 25-14 set loss.
The defeat was EHS’ first set loss since Sept. 22.
“It was kind of like we thought it was over already,” Nehls said. “It’s been so easy for us to pick up wins in the past week that we got complacent. We didn’t swerve the ball as tough. We were playing catch up the entire time in that second set.”
Over the course of the season, Nehl’s Spartans have shown their short memory and an ability to put difficult moments behind them and did so again Thursday night. The passive second set forced EHS to take a step back before the final two games and recharged the Spartans as they returned to the floor. The self-assessment flipped everything for EHS.
In a pair of sets decided by two points each, the Spartans rediscovered their groove and served their way to the 3-1 win, overcoming a fourth set deficit in the process. It was a win reminiscent over many others for EHS this fall. When things go wrong, these resilient Spartans more often than not figure out a way to respond and pull themselves back, and that’s just what EHS did Thursday night.
“This group of girls knows what it’s capable of,” Nehls said. (After the second set) you could just feel everything shift around them. And when this team is confident, we’re really good.”
After enduring a packed schedule in the end of September, the Spartans have a week off before embarking on a difficult, three-match stretch to close out the regular season. EHS kicks off that stretch with a triangular against Hillsboro and Great Bend on Oct. 8 at home.
