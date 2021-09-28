Big-time, outside money has spread across Kansas elections for years but it hasn’t, until now, attempted to influence the most grassroots and least national-issue driven of all elections—the vote to choose who sits on a local schoolboard.
In Kansas, candidates do not run as the nominee of a political party, but as local citizens. All schoolboard elections are nonpartisan. So, it is surprising that a national Political Action Committee is taking an interest in who will sit on our schoolboards come November.
The 1776 Project PAC is backing as many as 50 schoolboard races in seven states. A total of 13 schoolboard candidates in Lansing, Olathe, Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and Andover are slated to be supported according to Ryan Girdusky, head of the 1776 PAC in an interview with the Sunflower State Journal. The 1776 PAC opposes teaching critical race theory.
PACs get contributions mostly from wealthy individuals, corporations, labor unions and national organizations. Voters often don’t know the names of those supporting any given PAC.
Wichita is the only school district in Kansas large enough to be covered by the state ethics commission. In the other districts there is no limit on the size of campaign contributions.
Contributions to campaigns are limited for individuals and corporations, but Political Action Committees may, not only make contributions to candidates, they can influence elections through unlimited expenditures independently of a candidate or political party.
“We’re backing slates,” Girdusky said. “We want to take over the entire school board.”
Typically, PACs use advertising, social media and political-advocacy news outlets to support their candidates and attack messages to discourage votes for opposition candidates.
Also typically, as soon as one PAC appears on multiple communication platforms, the opposition political party strikes back with a PAC sympathetic to its candidate or cause.
Bringing the 1776 Project into Kansas schoolboard elections is puzzling, because it’s basically pursuing a moot argument. In July the Kansas State Board of Education published a letter saying that critical race theory is not and never has been part of the state’s educational standards.
The board then pointed out that critical race theory is “not interchangeable with educational equity” which is “evident in federal and state education policies” taught across all schools in Kansas.
In other words, Kansas schools do not teach theories of history just as they don’t teach differential equations to 6-year-olds, but 6-year-olds do understand respect for others and they are taught racism is wrong. Racist events and conditions in our state and nation are explained accurately and discussed widely in Kansas schools but theoretical critiques are left to university-level study.
PACs like the 1776 Project are front-line warriors in culture-war battles. Their huge resources create massive megaphones that can skew elections toward hot-button non-issues and away from the democratic process of one person, one vote.
PACs can divert voters from other issues that face schools such as increasing achievement of our lowest performing students, preparing all students to enter higher education or the workforce, enhancing reading, math and civics education and expanding early childhood learning.
Kansas doesn’t need schoolboards taken over by any special interest group. Kansas needs schoolboards taken over by reasonable, capable people with differing viewpoints who are committed to their local schools and are willing to do this difficult work without pay.
Sharon Hartin Iorio is Dean Emerita Wichita State University College of Education.
I was surprised Dean Iorio failed to even mention the 1619 Project in her opinion piece since the 1776 Project was created in direct response to it.
But since it wasn't mentioned in the article, in quick summary the 1619 Project has been reported as intended to offer a new version of American history in which slavery and white supremacy become the dominant organizing themes.
The 1619 Project has drawn its share of admirers, and the New York Times has announced ambitious plans to make the 1619 Project available to schools in the form of curriculums and related material.
But the 1619 Project has also been publicly criticized by leading historians and scholars who've stated that, among other things, they are dismayed at some of the factual errors in the project. To quote: "These errors, which concern major events, cannot be described as interpretation or 'framing.' They are matters of verifiable fact, which are the foundation of both honest scholarship and honest journalism. They suggest a displacement of historical understanding by ideology. Dismissal of objections on racial grounds -- that they are the objections of only 'white historians' -- has affirmed that displacement."
One example the historians point to is the treatment of the American Revolution: "On the American Revolution, pivotal to any account of our history, the project asserts that the founders declared the colonies' independence of Britain 'in order to ensure slavery would continue.' This is not true. If supportable, the allegation would be astounding -- yet every statement offered by the project to validate it is false. Some of the other material in the project is distorted, including the claim that 'for the most part,' Black Americans have fought their freedom struggles 'alone'."
Other material, according to the historians, is misleading and has not been presented as the views of individual writers, "views that in some cases, as on the supposed direct connections between slavery and modern corporate practices, have so far failed to establish any empirical veracity or reliability and have been seriously challenged by other historians."
Should 1619 curriculums and related materials be taught in Kansas schools? I'm not sure I know. But I do understand why the 1776 Project may fear that, because the 1619 Project is being promoted by The New York Times, journalists could be inclined to put a thumb on the scale, as Dean Iorio's article may have arguably attempted to do here.
In any case, I look forward to an open, honest and informed debate between school board candidates who both support the inclusion of the 1619 curriculum and related materials and those who, like the 1776 project, do not. I'm confident that, at the very least, I'll learn something!
Thank goodness for these PAC's. They attack the teachings of CRT when school boards call it something else. They attack transgenderism for what it is. A non science supported theory that used to be classified as a mental illness in the DSM II and DSM III. The also attack porn being taught to youngsters hidden as sex education. They attack obscene books like Gender Queen using graphic sexual language to children. Love the PAC.
