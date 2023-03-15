The Emporia City Commission approved the purchase of in-car and body-worn cameras for the Emporia Police Department Wednesday morning.
The $278,938 purchase includes a five-year subscription and unlimited cloud storage.
"This will help us immensely for our retention policies," said Chief Ed Owens. "I think it's very cost effective when comparing to our [capital improvement plan] for the next five years."
Owens said the purchase would bring an estimated $50,000 in cost savings over the course of those five years.
Commissioner Erren Harter asked Owens how many officers and vehicles are currently equipped with cameras. Owens said all 13 vehicles, and all officers are equipped with cameras.
Owens said most technology companies are including five-year bundles and reiterated his feeling that this was the best deal for the city at this time.
The motion was approved 4-0, with Commissioner Jamie Sauder absent.
The commission also approved two easements with Emporia's Radio Stations Inc. related to ongoing work at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia.
The first easement donates a portion of property owned by Emporia's Radio Stations to the city, while allowing access by the station to their existing radio tower infrastructure that extends onto the city's lot that houses the zoo administration building. The radio tower infrastructure was built prior to the city's ownership of the lot.
The second easement allows for the construction of a bus parking lot at the zoo on Emporia's Radio Stations property, while allowing KVOE access to the parking lot. City attorney Christina Montgomery said if KVOE damages the lot, or has to cut into the lot, the radio station will pay for repairs.
Both easements were approved 3-0-1, with Harter abstaining.
Commissioners also approved an addendum to a real estate purchase agreement with Smoots Enterprises for the former location of Fanestil Meats' production facility on S. Highway 99. The city was a subrecipient of a FEMA pre-disaster mitigation grant to help move the company out of the floodplain, and once the property is vacated, the area will be returned to greenspace.
Montgomery said grant administrator Garrett Nordstrom requested the date be moved to May 1 to allow for funds to be deposited into the city account.
The commission also:
- Held a public hearing for the performance of a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation that was used to rehabilitate 10 homes in an area of Emporia bordering South Avenue, Neosho Street, Kansas Avenue and Commercial Street. The total grant expenditure was $258,206.
- Awarded a $57,997.50 bid to SR Coffman for the 2023 Hazardous Sidewalk Project program.
