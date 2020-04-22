The Emporia Public Schools grab-and-go lunch program has served more than 35,000 meals to area children since last month.
The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education reviewed the numbers behind its ongoing program during a regularly-scheduled online meeting Wednesday evening.
Since beginning at Logan Avenue Elementary and Emporia Middle School on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation has expanded to include six sites in total — with additions of Village, William Allen White, Walnut and Riverside elementary schools.
After thanking the parties involved and recognizing the stress involved in the process, Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib reported district cooking, transportation, and educational staff had combined to cook and supply more than 35,000 meals to area students and their families, with no signs of slowing down.
“Next week, we’re going to try a three-day process where we serve one-day worth of [breakfast and lunch] meals on Monday, then Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s meals on Tuesday, and Thursday’s and Friday’s meals on Thursday ...” Scheib said. “We’re going to see how that goes, and hopefully we’ve got some people left when it’s over.”
In other business, Board Member Mike Crouch announced the passing of longtime district employee and native Emporian Norma Stinnett, who died April 19 at the age of 80.
“During her 33 years with the district, she served as clerk of education and insurance risk management,” Crouch said. “She retired in 2010, but continued to serve the district as a member of the Hopkins Board and the USD 253 policy committee. I had the honor and pleasure of serving with Norma over the years, and grew to become very close friends with her. I would ask that you all keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of loss.”
During the meeting, the board of education also:
^ Announced Sheryl Leeds to an assistant principal’s position at Emporia High School for the 2020-21 school year. Leeds comes to USD 253 from Arkansas City Public Schools where she serves as the IXL Elementary building principal. Early on in her career, Leeds taught 7th-grade math for Emporia Schools and is a graduate of EHS. She brings with her 30years of administrative and teaching experience.
^ Announced Justin Sargeant as the director/assistant principal of the Flint Hills Learning Center. The FHLC primarily provides high school-aged students and adult learners an opportunity to earn high school credits and further their education. Courses at FHLC are taught to approximately 325 students through an online and blended-learning approach that is located at the Flinthills Mall. Sargeant comes to USD 253 from Richland School District in California where he was an assistant principal.
^ Accepted a three-year, $45,000 grant from the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust for the Spartan Stop. The grant will be distributed in three equal installments of $15,000 per year. Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner applied for the grant to help “continue to provide for the needs of our students at Emporia High School.” Wagner will report how she is utilizing the funds in a yearly report to the board.
^ Approved annual fee payments ($4,165) for the National School Boards Association Connection program for 2020-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.