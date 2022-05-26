An Emporia man was under arrest Thursday night for allegedly leading deputies on a chase, then crashing and running away.
A statement from Lyon County Sgt. Zachary Shafer said Michael Chase, 36, drove away from an attempted traffic stop Monday night. It went from the 2000 block of Road C to the 3300 block of Road D, where the driver crashed.
Officers from several agencies could not find the driver. But Wednesday at 8 a.m., deputies were called to a suspicious person report at Road 310 and Road G. Chase was found there and arrested.
The statement did not say what convinced deputies that Chase was involved in the pursuit.
Chase is accused of felony flee and elude, leaving the scene of an accident and numerous traffic violations. The Lyon County Attorney will determine the exact charges that Chase will face.
