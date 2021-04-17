The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Public Library invites the community to visit its newest StoryWalk featuring the children’s picture book, “Do Like a Duck Does,” written by Judy Hindley and illustrated by Ivan Bates.
The StoryWalk will be available from now through May in store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues. All are welcome to read and enjoy the spring air as they waddle like a duck along Emporia’s Downtown beginning at Complete Works, LLC.
Participating businesses include: Complete Works LLC, Heartland Office Systems, Amanda’s Bakery and Café, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., Dynamic Discs, Pete Euler-State Farm Insurance, Daylight Donuts, Radiance Salon, BoxDrop Mattress, China Dragon, Sax Hair Care, Genesis Health Club, Smith Agency, Dorsey, Patricia A.Family Eyecare, Eclectic Bikes, Granada Coffee Company, Emporia Main Street, LyonCounty History Center, L & L Pets and Graves Drug Store.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
For more information and updates about current library services, please visit emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or contact Executive Library Director Robin Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
