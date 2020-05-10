Chase County will be following the first phase of reopening.
As suggested by Governor Laura Kelly, some businesses are able to reopen, with restrictions in place. Public Health Director Candra Good shared a statement with county officials about her recommendations.
“I feel that phase 1 of the State’s reopening plan offers an excellent framework of what a slow reopening of our communities should look like,” she said in a statement to county businesses.
Groups of no more than 10 are allowed to gather, though people should still honor social distancing guidelines. Restaurants are able to offer dine-in services, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Business
Chase County Chamber of Commerce Director Toni Schneider said the local businesses are excited for and cautious about this opportunity. Schneider said she looks forward to seeing people around Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, though she hopes they will still take safety measures. Schneider said that so far, the local restaurants “are doing a great job with their social distancing arrangements.”
The restaurants and lodging will return to “somewhat of a normalcy, even though the impact of being closed for so long is going to be felt probably until next year.”
The Chamber will reopen with limited office hours. They will be open after noon Wednesday through Friday. People are encouraged to call the Chamber for any questions or comments.
Schneider anticipates small groups of tourists coming to town but not large tour groups like they usually see.
She reminds people that it’s not over yet and trusts that local residents will continue supporting local businesses in the best of times and the worst of times.
Government
County Clerk Connie Pretzer said the courthouse is still closed, following state guidelines, but the public can come in for services by appointment.
The treasurer’s office is open, though most of the things taken care of in that office is available online or can be done through the mail. The courthouse has also installed a drop box for any payments.
The county attorney’s office is closed, along with the driver’s license office. The district court is working about four hours a day and must follow the state guidelines. The district court places the courthouse guidelines.
The current filings for county positions include: Tony Hazelton, District 3; Paul Jones, District 2; Rich Dorneker, Sheriff; Connie Pretzer, Clerk; Kathy Swift, Register of Deeds. The opportunity to file as a candidate is still open.
The primary election will occur Aug. 4.
Pretzer said she commends and appreciates the businesses who are opening.
