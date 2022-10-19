David J. Rangel, 81, of Emporia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born July 7, 1941 in Emporia, the son of Jose Merced and Maria Guadalupe (Torres) Rangel.
David was a carpenter. He was of the Catholic Faith.
David married Anita Ramirez. They later divorced. He later married Paula Rathke. They later divorced.
Survivors include children, Colene (Douglas) McCutcheon of Nevada, Texas, Craig (Beverly) Rangel of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stacey Lewis of Topeka, Damian (Blanca) Rangel of Emporia; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Socorro “Chico” Rangel (Bob) Levitt, Lucy Rangel (Mel) Keyser, Angela Rangel (Donnie (dec) Monroe, Juanita (Richard (dec), Rangel Menghi, Evelyn Rangel (Bobby) Cisneros, Mary Rangel (Steve) Bell, Gilbert (Mavy) Rangel, Paul (Judy) Rangel and Christina Rangel (Richard) Burke.
David was preceded in death by one grandson, Justin Rangel and his siblings, Catherine Rangel Cisneros, Albert Rangel and Elizabeth Rangel.
A Rosary will be prayed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Didde Catholic Church in Emporia. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., is assisting the family with service arrangements.
To leave the family a special message, please visit the funeral home’s website: dovetopeka.com.
