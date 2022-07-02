EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District, which recently held a grand opening event for the Jones Early Childhood Development Center. The new preschool is beautiful, open and will offer a comfortable setting to give our youngest residents the education they deserve.
David Spafford, who was named Emporia State University’s next athletic director this week. Spafford is a Kansas native who most recently worked at Regis University in Denver, Colorado.
The organizers of Reading’s Tornado Trot and Trail, which brought in $1,000 for Handlebars of Hope this year. It’s great to see this event continuing to give back year and year.
The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society for receiving a $30,000 grant from the Jones Testamentary Trust for its historic restoration plan. The organization will be doing work on its township hall and the Calvinistic Methodist Church.
Northern Heights High School trap team for winning the novice division state title in its first year of existence. The team is not funded by the school district but we’re sure the district is proud of its athletes.
All of my rock star coworkers at The Emporia Gazette for working so hard to move offices and get our editions out on time. It’s been rough, but the new office, located at 109 W. Sixth Ave., is very comfortable.
