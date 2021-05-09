The Emporia High softball team was victorious in a close game with Dodge City Friday night, winning 3-1.
Lady Spartan head coach Aaron Hammond was pleased with the team’s performance, even with the slow start to the game.
“[The score] was 1-0 for quite some time,” Hammond said. “I even looked at one of the coaches and said ‘Man we’re playing with fire right now unless we get some things going,’ and then fortunately towards the end of the game we started getting base runners, and that didn’t amount to much, but then we just stuck with it and then we got some runs.”
Junior Rylea Harris had a good night pitching for the Lady Spartans, finishing with eight strikeouts.
“I wasn’t really on my game tonight,” Harris said. “I think that little corrections here and there really help me.”
With one run scored by Shaylee Ginter in the fifth inning and two runs scored by Kaylee Thomas and Kaylee Reimer in the sixth inning, the team fed off of each other’s excitement to keep its energy high.
“I was so excited during the end of the game because we worked as a team really well and I think that we used energy off of each other to help us,” Harris said.
Reimer and Adriana Cruz Hernandez each had one RBI to help Emporia to win the game.
“[Getting that hit] felt really good,” Reimer said. “This whole season I’ve been struggling with hitting so just having the confidence really started it. Confidence is a huge factor because when you’re down on yourself, you’re just really not playing your best.”
Hernandez agreed that confidence was a huge factor in her performance.
“Tonight I felt like I came out with the biggest confidence, the biggest smile, and did absolutely great,” Hernandez said. “Confidence is important because if you're down on yourself and you let every mistake get to you, it makes your game worse.”
With a game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel scheduled for the following day, Hammond said he was looking for his to team to enjoy the win but come out strong on Saturday.
“Really, I just want the girls to enjoy this for tonight and hopefully that builds some momentum before we come back out and play Kapaun tomorrow,” Hammond said. “I can see that we are all riding a high right now and that’s great, but tomorrow let’s come back ready for business.”
