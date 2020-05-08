Another Emporia organization has taken initiative in supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center announced Thursday it had received a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Emporia for the continuation of the health center’s immunization program. In adhering to its main goal of aiding area children, the club specifically pledged to cover the cost of immunizations for patients ages 6 and under.
“I want to personally thank the Emporia Kiwanis Club and their members for the donation,” FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said in a written release. “Your thoughtfulness and generosity are much appreciated by both our clinic and our patients we serve.”
Kiwanis President Mike Perigo, the idea for the donation wasn’t something his club had put much thought into beforehand, acting more as a “no-brainer” decision when the need presented itself.
“I actually had a conversation with Renee back when all of this had started to get more information on safety and all of that, and she mentioned that the health center had had to cut some program funding and divert some of the resources to COVID-19-related issues,” Perigo said. “She told me one of the main programs she had to put on hold was their infant immunization program, a lot of which goes to support low-income families which may not be able to afford the vaccinations. Through the program, those families would really only be charged an administrative fee.
“So, I said, ‘What would it cost to immunize about 30 or so of those kids?’ She threw out a number which ended up being exactly $607.50. I told her that she should consider sending a request to us, and that I would be more than happy to take it up with our board to see if it was something we could help with … We had some really nice discussions about it. We’ve of course had other requests as a lot of groups had during this time — and we’re having to closely watch our own funds during this time, too — but we knew that this was a really worthwhile and needed project. Families weren’t able to get their kids vaccinated who needed it, and we couldn’t let that happen.”
Perigo said the donation acted as a stop gap for the program, which will now — hopefully — be able to fully revive itself in the coming days and weeks. Still, he hopes members of the community will keep mindful of hidden or unaddressed problems in town in order to get support to those needing it most during this time.
“It was something that made us all feel really good to do, and it was really about part of meeting our mission which is simply just helping children,” Perigo said. “There are plenty of worthy causes to support during this time, but if anybody would like to make a donation directly to us, they can make checks out to the Kiwanis Club of Emporia. Our address for those is P.O. Box 161 in Emporia. If anybody would like to call for more information on needs and stuff like that, you can reach my cell phone at 317-402-1636.”
