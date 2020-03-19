Wilma Iola Krueger, of Parsons, Kansas, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Labette Medical Center in Parsons. She was 74.
She was a Certified Dietary Aide at Labette Medical Center.
Due to the existing circumstances, services have been postponed
2 people from council grove tested positive for corona who have been in strong city and believe theyve been infected since march the 3rd.
Was a big lie, but, you are up Trump so far, and he lies like this every day. The last thing in the world Trumpers believe in is the Truth.
Maybe that's what happened to Donny jr Eric and Ivanka.
Trump Ripped Obama under a similar, less dangerous virus. What you hear from the Democrats now, would PALE if this were a Democratic President.
