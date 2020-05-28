Lyon County Public Health added five new positives and two new recoveries for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
There are currently 53 active cases of the novel coronavirus reported for the county, including six hospitalizations. Three Emporia men are among the most serious of those cases, and are all currently intubated at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
To date, there have been a total of 398 cases of the novel coronavirus locally since March, with 342 recorded recoveries and three deaths.
Just to the south, numbers in Greenwood County have started to climb after six new positives were reported Wednesday.
Greenwood County Hospital reported Thursday that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested Wednesday.
"The individual had worked within 48 hours of being tested for COVID 19 and had been screened and received a temperature check upon arrival to work," according to a written release. "The employee exhibited no signs of illness while working. The employee was not in contact with any patients during the work shift and all individuals with whom the employee had significant contact with have been notified and are taking additional safety steps. Significant contact is defined as being closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes without facial masks for both individuals. The employee who tested positive is recovering at home."
The hospital states is has taken "significant steps" to protect both patients and staff by adjusting outpatient services, promoting social distancing, restricting visitors, conducting screenings for all individuals who enter the hospital and directing all staff who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with individuals suspected of or having COVID-19 to stay home and self-quarantine.
"We knew this day would come and we have been prepared since early March on how to handle this type of situation," CEO Sandy Dickerson said. "We have a great system in place and the hospital continues to provide care in a safe and effective manner for all patients and staff."
The Eureka Nursing Center — a skilled nursing center by Americare — also received notification Thursday that an employee at that facility tested positive for COVID-19. According to a written release, the employee last worked at the facility on May 23 and was asymptomatic at that time.
"The employee developed symptoms while off work and was tested [Thursday] by a community health care provider and the result came back positive for COVID-19," according to a release. "The employee remains off work and is self-isolating at home."
All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine in accordance with pandemic guidelines and all staff will wear N95 masks while in the building. They will wear gloves while in resident rooms.
"All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every 4 hours during waking hours for symptoms," the release stated. "As of today’s wellness checks all residents and employees at the community are symptom-free. In accordance with our pandemic guidelines, the administrator contacted local and state health departments to report the positive test result. The local health department began testing all residents and employees today and plans to complete the testing by Friday. Results are expected within 48 hours."
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions,” Patricia Cokingtin, senior vice president of Americare, said. “As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities until the virus has been eradicated.”
