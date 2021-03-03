Charles “David” Bartley, 72, of Lebo, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka.
He was born October 6, 1948 in Rangely, Colorado the son of Robert and Madgel Knight Bartley. David attended Lebo High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. David entered the United States Army on March 28, 1968 and proudly served until receiving an honorable discharge on November 22, 1970. David went on to serve in the Army Reserves from 1986 until 1987.
David was a long haul truck driver and began driving during his twenties in Texas. After moving back to Kansas in the early 1980’s he worked at I.B.P. for a few years. David then drove for Interstate Brands Company before buying his first truck. He drove for three or four years with Ohse Meats throughout the entire nation. His last full time trucking job was with Landstar which spanned eleven years until his retirement in 2014. After retiring he continued as a part-time driver for Reed Company, hauling equipment and relocating trucks and equipment throughout the United States. David was an avid supporter of O.O.I.D.A. (Owner Operator Independent Driver Association)
He married the love of his life, Juanita Stika on February 18, 1986 in Emporia, Kansas. During the early years of their marriage they made their home in Lebo before moving to the family farm east of town where they spent eight years. David and Juanita have lived the past four years in their current home in Lebo.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Juanita of their home; a daughter, Tillie L. Bartley of Topeka; sons, Cortney Bartley and his wife Tracy of Lebo, Timothy Bartley and his wife Caitlin of Aurora, Colorado, Devin Bartley and his wife Ariel of Bear Creek, North Carolina; sisters, Shauna Teeter and her husband Steve of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Jean Giron of Delta, Colorado; a brother, Jack D. Bartley and his wife Marion of Lebo; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Hawkins; two brothers, Gurney “Jerry” Bartley and Robert L. Bartley as well as his grandparents.
Services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in Lincoln Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Animal Shelter and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.