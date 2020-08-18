Members of Lyon County Public Health reported 20 new recoveries and three additional positives in the organization’s latest media update Tuesday afternoon.
The updated figures bring the county’s total number of confirmed positives since early March to 765 with 677 total recoveries. Just under 4,900 individuals (or about 14.4% of the county’s population) have so far been tested for the virus. Active cases currently stand at 73.
Public Health additionally confirmed Tuesday the existence of two additional death certificates. The new certificates add to another five which were reported last week. All are currently being reviewed by members of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The seven unconfirmed deaths have been attributed to ongoing clusters at two of Emporia’s long-term care facilities which have so far accounted for 126 total cases (37 of which are active) and seven deaths.
