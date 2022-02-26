The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s reception for the Emporia Camera Club’s Annual Print Exhibition next week.
The reception is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 4, n the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St. The gallery and Glaser Art & Gift Store will be open until 9 p.m. as part of Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
The exhibition is now on display through March 26.
Founded in 1964, Emporia Camera Club is now in its 58th year of providing programs, instructions and community to anyone interested in photography. They are always welcoming to new members. For more information on how to become a member, contact the Emporia Camera Club through their Facebook Page.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
