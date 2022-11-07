Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for traditional Election Day voting.
The Secretary of State's office advises under Kansas law, voters must show photographic identification when casting a vote in person.
The following documents may be used to meet photo ID requirements for voting:
- Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state
- U.S. Passport
- U.S. Military ID
- ID card issued by a Native American tribe
- Employee badge or ID issued by a government office
- Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas
- Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state
- Public assistance ID card issued by a government office
Exemptions from photo ID requirements exist for: permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities); military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents; and voter with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)). Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID.
