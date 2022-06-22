The new coronavirus vaccines for little children have yet to arrive in Emporia. But it's on the way.
“We have the vaccine ordered,” Justin Ogleby with CareArc said Wednesday.
He declined to say exactly when the vaccinations for children younger than five will arrive. But Ogleby promised the arrival will bring a “big announcement” about scheduling appointments.
“I would imagine that we would get a decent response rate,” Ogleby said.
Vaccines.gov indicated Wednesday that the closest location to Lyon County with the shots for preschoolers is Heartland Community Health Center in Lawrence.
The federal government approved vaccines last week for children as young as six months.
Ogleby added that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available in Lyon County. Moderna's vaccine is for children up to age five, while Pfizer stops at age four.
The Wichita Eagle noted that under the Food and Drug Administration authorization, the Moderna vaccine can be given in two doses administered four weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine can be given in three doses.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that 62.7% of currently eligible Lyon County residents have a completed COVID-19 vaccine series. That percentage counts people five and older.
“I think they're pretty good numbers,” Ogleby said. “There is a certain percentage of the population that just refuses to get vaccinated and never will get vaccinated.”
Chase County is still below half, with 46.7% of eligible residents completing a vaccine series. One shot has been obtained by 49.2% of eligible people there.
The Centers for Disease Control rates Chase and Lyon Counties among 13 Kansas counties currently with at least a “medium” risk of coronavirus in the community. Only Cherokee County is considered a “high” risk.
But hospital admissions from the virus are small. The CDC counted only one or two in Lyon County over the past week.
KDHE data updated Wednesday show Lyon County had 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Lyon County Public Health counted 20 new cases in the week ending Sunday.
Chase County has seen two new cases in the last three weeks, for a total of 681 cases during the pandemic.
