American Legion Post 5 and VFW Post 1980 have announced the cancellation of their annual Veterans Day Ham and Bean Feed.
The cancellation is the result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
"Due to the restrictions brought upon by the COVID-19, which states that all indoor public activities which are unable to maintain a 6-foot social distance, are prohibited," VFW Commander Michael White and American Legion Commander Ron Whitney said in a joint statement. "It is unfortunate, but we would be unable to meet the requirements of this restriction."
