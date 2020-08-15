Team Dynamic Discs was more than a little excited to announce that CBS Sports Network will air coverage of the Dynamic Discs Open later this month. The announcement came earlier this week after negotiations with the network were finalized.
The Disc Golf Pro Tour is a PDGA Elite Series comprising the largest events, biggest purses, and best fields of competitors in the sport of disc golf. The Dynamic Discs Open, part of the DGPT, was held June 26-28 at the Emporia Country Club and featured a deep field of the best disc golfers in the world.
“I think the contact was the most important part,” said Events Coordinator Doug Bjerkaas. “Steve Sauder had a buddy who was actually from Emporia who works at CBS and we made a quick phone call after hearing that they might be interested. They were very interested.”
CBS Sports Network has some connections to disc golf thanks to one of their hosts, Adam Zucker. Zucker loves to play disc golf and was a huge part of getting the coverage on the network.
Since CBS did not send a production crew to the event, the footage was captured by the Jomez Pro team lead by founder Jonathan Gomez. Jomez Pro is known for its quality disc golf coverage and footage.
And the quality of the production was impressive to the leads at CBS, according to Bjerkaas.
“They are very pleased with the end product,” he said. “This is the best production of disc golf that I’ve ever seen in my 20 plus years of being around disc golf. It’s awesome.”
Bjerkaas said the coverage airing on a major network is an incredible opportunity for Emporia.
“It’s a huge win in my books for Emporia, for Dynamic Discs and for disc golf,” he said. “That’s actually highlighted in the show, twice. The Emporia Country Cub gets some really good press in the first episode and coming to visit Emporia is discussed in the second episode and how Emporia become a hotbed for disc golf.”
Dynamic Discs CEO Jeremy Rusco said Dynamic Discs Open’s location was also a boon for coverage. While the course may not be one of the toughest when it comes to disc golf, it’s a fairly high-rated course for golf.
“It’s actually one of only two courses in Kansas that are in the top 100 [in the world],” he said.
And, like any good television broadcast, there will be some surprises.
“There’s definitely some drama,” Bjerkaas said.
The coverage will be broadcast both on television and streaming online.
The air dates are as follows:
Round 1: 6 p.m. Aug. 26
Round 2: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Final Round: 6 p.m. Aug. 28
Skins Match: 6 p.m. Aug. 29
How To Watch
CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with select providers.
The production of the hour-long telecasts was led by JomezPro, in association with the Disc Golf Pro Tour, Disc Golf Network, Central Coast Disc Golf and GK Productions. The broadcasts feature post-production coverage of each of the three rounds of the tournament, as well as a Skins Match that was played on Monday after the tournament with eight professional disc golfers.
Fans can expect the traditional next day coverage from JomezPro and CCDG, along with the reruns of the live coverage from the Disc Golf Network, to become available a month after the air dates on CBS Sports in late September.
