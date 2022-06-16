Newman Regional Health said Thursday that tickets for the 13th annual Denim & Diamonds dinner and auction are on sale now.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall, and cost $65 for individual tickets or $450 for tables of eight.
According to a written release, Denim & Diamonds is the "largest annual fundraiser for Newman Regional Health, directly supporting local quality health care initiatives and includes a silent auction, cash-and-carry opportunities, an evening program, dinner, live auction, and entertainment." Over the years, the fundraising efforts have facilitated the purchase of "advanced technology and equipment as well as bring new services to patients located in and around the Lyon County area."
NRH said proceeds for the 2022 event are designated for the puchase of a C-arm — an advanced medical imaging device that combines the use of x-ray and fluoroscopy to provide real-time, high-resolution images that aid healthcare professionals in diagnostic procedures.
"Surgeons also use a C-arm to monitor the progress of a procedure and make decisions based on high-quality imaging and information," the hospital said in a release. "A variety of Newman Regional Health services will benefit from the purchase of this upgraded equipment including cardiology, general surgery, and orthopedics."
“The proceeds from Denim & Diamonds have helped our local hospital fund many technology and service improvements over the past decade," said Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright. "This year’s C-Arm acquisition is the latest among them. Without this support from our community, patients would have to travel hundreds of miles to receive these services, or even more concerning might choose not to have them at all. Thank you to our Business Development Staff, Donors, Sponsors, Attendees and Volunteers who will once again make our Denim & Diamonds event possible”.
Newman Regional Health’s Events Coordinator Michelle Margeson said the support from "strong partnerships" help make the event a success each year.
“Denim & Diamonds would not have the continued success and growth without strong partnerships like those of EAA and Mathis Rehab, our two Platinum level sponsors, along with many other sponsors and donors who contribute to the fundraising efforts each year," she said.
“Newman Regional Health is integral in providing healthcare to the citizens of Lyon County and the surrounding area,” said Larry Finley, CRNA and Director of EAA. “Each year, the goal of Denim & Diamonds is to raise funds to accomplish the mission of Newman Regional Health, improving health in our communities by providing high quality care. EAA is proud to sponsor Denim & Diamonds for the last 13 years and looks forward to future events!”
“We are excited to once again be a Platinum sponsor of Denim and Diamonds," said Garret Seacat, Chief Marketing Officer for Mathis Rehab Centers. "Newman Regional Health's commitment to providing the highest quality care while keeping a small-town feel goes hand-in-hand with the same commitment as Mathis Rehab Centers. We are proud to be a small part of the fundraising efforts that help bring the equipment and facilities needed to help community members get the care they need in the town they love.”
For more information on the 2022 Denim & Diamonds event or for help purchasing tickets, visit www.2022dd.givesmart.com or call 620-341-7781. To make a donation to this year’s fundraising campaign, donors can text ‘Give100’ to 76278.
